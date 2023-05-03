 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Yumna Aftab

Salman Khan joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3' promotions with surprise turn

By
YAYumna Aftab

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Salman Khan emulated Groot in a new promotional video for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3'

Salman Khan, in a surprise collaboration with Marvel India, skillfully avoided prying questions from the press by responding with a simple yet effective answer: "I am Salman".

Marvel India unveiled an amusing promotional video for their upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, showcasing Salman unleashing his inner Groot.

The promotional video begins with Salman relaxing in a van before a press conference as he watches a clip of the adorable Marvel character Groot.

Salman then heads to the conference being inspired by Groot, who answers most of his questions with “I am Groot”. The press first asks Salman the name of his next movie, to which the Tiger star replies: “I am Salman”.

The press, confused yet fascinated, then asks him to say a dialogue from the movie, to which he also answers, "I am Salman ''.

The baffled reporters make a final comment about how all other Khans are married but him, and ask why is it so. The amusing video shows Salman yet again evade the question, saying, “I am Salman”.

Marvel India captioned their witty promotional video: “I am..” naam toh suna hi hoga @beingsalmankhan. Swagat Karo Guardians ka on May 5th only in cinemas.(You must have heard my name before. Welcome the Guardians on May 5th) #GOTGVol3. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

