ISLAMABAD: Tremors of 5.7 magnitude jolted Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities, Geo News reported Wednesday.



The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat district, North Waziristan, and Islamabad.



The tremors were also felt in Afghanistan’s Hindukush region.

The earthquake’s epicentre was the Hindukush region, as per the European seismic monitoring centre.

