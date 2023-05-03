Was viral Chahat Fateh Ali Khan a first-class cricketer?

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. — Facebook/chahatFAK

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, a British-Pakistani who recently went viral on social media for his singing videos, used to be a first-class cricketer in Pakistan.

Khan, whose real name is Kashif Rana, was part of the Lahore team in the 1983-84 season of the Quaid-i-Azam trophy. He played two first-class matches, in which he scored 16 runs in three innings.

Later on, he moved to the United Kingdom in search of a better future. He also played club cricket there for 12 years.

Last year, Rana went viral on social media as 'Chahat Fateh Ali Khan'. His fun singing videos attracted millions on the social site. Earlier this year, he also sang a song for Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In one of his interviews, Rana claimed that Pakistan's former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed played under his captaincy during school cricket. He was highly trolled for his statement.

"I selected Aaqib Javed in the cricket team of the government school of Sheikhupura. He played under my captaincy," he said in an interview with Geo News.



