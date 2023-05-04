 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish breaks Met Gala rule as she shares bathroom with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Billie Eilish breaks Met Gala rule as she shares bathroom with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey

Billie Eilish has shared a "forbidden" bathroom selfie from inside Met Gala with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, and Halle Bailey.

 The 21-year-old singing sensation  turned to Instagram Story to share the group snap that she took in the bathroom while attending the biggest fashion event of the year on Monday.

The singer looked smashing in black dress, holding up her phone in the photo and smiling for the camera.

The "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker's three pals, who were all wearing white dresses, posed for the shot and Hawke even she stuck her tongue out.

Billie Eilish breaks Met Gala rule as she shares bathroom with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey

Eilish appeared poking fun at the "No smoking, no vaping" sign on the mirror, by including the no smoking emoji in her caption.

It is to mention here that selfies are not allowed inside the event. The use of social media was also banned from the Met Gala in an effort to clamp down on celebrities spending the majority of the evening on their phones.

The singer's fans gave mixed reactions to the stunt as some enjoyed the snap while several others asked the musician to abide by the rules of the fashion event.

More From Entertainment:

Lionel Richie makes blunder while meeting with Camilla at Buckingham palace

Lionel Richie makes blunder while meeting with Camilla at Buckingham palace

Jamie Foxx's family asks for prayers after actor's 'serious medical complication'

Jamie Foxx's family asks for prayers after actor's 'serious medical complication'
Ben Affleck spills beans on scrapped 'Batman'

Ben Affleck spills beans on scrapped 'Batman'

Woody Harrelson has proof that Matthew McConaughey is his brother

Woody Harrelson has proof that Matthew McConaughey is his brother
Freddie Flintoff’s future at 'Top Gear' at stake after life-threatening crash

Freddie Flintoff’s future at 'Top Gear' at stake after life-threatening crash
Cannes Film Festival to honour Michael Douglas with honorary Palme d'Or

Cannes Film Festival to honour Michael Douglas with honorary Palme d'Or
Peacock's 'Based on a True Story' to premiere in June: FIRST LOOK

Peacock's 'Based on a True Story' to premiere in June: FIRST LOOK
BTS Suga's

BTS Suga's "D-Day" producer shares his surprising first impression of rapper
Vanessa Kirby explains how she copes with ‘self-doubt’ in childhood

Vanessa Kirby explains how she copes with ‘self-doubt’ in childhood
Emma Watson finally goes back to school

Emma Watson finally goes back to school
Nicolas Cage shares shocking revelation about childhood memory

Nicolas Cage shares shocking revelation about childhood memory
Wes Bentley reveals Heath Ledger 'begged' him to give up drugs

Wes Bentley reveals Heath Ledger 'begged' him to give up drugs