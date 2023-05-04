 
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
King Charles made 'world's hottest gran' heart 'stop' with his charms

Gina Stewart, a model and former Playboy Bunny, is heaping praises on King Charles.

Speaking to Daily Star in a recent interview, 'world's hottest gran' has confessed she was swooned by the monarch during their first meeting.

Gina recalls shaking hands with the King in 1981, three months before he was set to marry Princess Diana. 

She tells the outlet: “Prince Charles and Lady Diana visited our oval and I got a chance to shake the Prince and Princesses hands.

“Before that Prince Charles rode my friends’ BMX bike around the oval in front of us smiling and laughing.

“They were actually very nice and took an interest in us all, so that memory has stood out for me as a special moment in my life as a child.”

Gina added that the King “actually came across as very cool” and very “politely” asked her friend if he could ride her bide.

She said: “I was so nervous I thought my heart was going to stop shaking their hands.

“He came across as just really easygoing and cool as in hip with us kids, they were fun, friendly, happy and relaxed.”

