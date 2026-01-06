Kate Middleton’s new honour strengthens her position against Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton in 2025 was a rare sight in public but her presence was deniably significant for the royal family, serving a powerful purpose.

She played a key role during the three state visits last year, stealing the spotlight even from Queen Camilla. There had been reports that the Queen Consort was not too happy about it but there hasn’t been official confirmation on that front.

The Princess of Wales, who had taken slow but impactful steps towards her royal duties following her cancer battle, made her strong comeback and she is now feeling more confident in taking charge of an important task set up for her in coming months.

Princess Catherine is very known for making a fashion statement and has become quite fluent in the expression. Her sartorial choices have been dubbed to have a “Kate effect” and that was very prominently seen in 2025 even though she parted with a longtime aide.

Kate’s senior private executive assistant, Natasha Archer, was a key player in the future’s Queen style for 15 years but Kate is now fully in control of her fashion.

In Vogue’s 2025 best-dressed list, it described the Kate as an “eternal influencer” and “culture-shaper” whose “quiet support can change the trajectory of a brand”. According to The Times, Kate no longer has a stylist.

She is said to be “very much in control” of her own sartorial choices and it was clear from the three state banquets hosted by the royal family last year.

According to reports, Kate will be granting Royal Warrants by spring and given her recent praise for fashion, the “Kate effect” is anticipated to be stronger than ever, likely surpassing Camilla and even King Charles. Certain designers are anxiously waiting to have the literal seal of approval from the princess.

Previously, an insider told Us Weekly that the princess is delicately balancing family and royal duties but is fully aware of how “visibility is crucial for maintaining the monarchy’s profile”. She is doing her job while following the advice of her doctors in her recovery.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Camilla would be taking a much more relaxed approach towards her royal duties. It will all be revealed they resume their duties for 2026.