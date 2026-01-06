King Charles celebrates milestone as office releases update

King Charles is understood to be delighted as he commemorates an important life achievement which he began before his ascension to the throne.

The office of the monarch, along with the Royal Mint, unveiled a rare collectable to mark 50 years of The King’s Trust, which Charles had founded after much dispute with the royal aides.

Representing his life’s work and values, the trust aims to help vulnerable young people and get their life on track.

“In 1976, His Majesty King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, used his Navy severance pay - £7,400 - to fund several community initiatives that became the foundations of what is today known as The King’s Trust (formerly The Prince’s Trust),” a statement alongside the coin release read.

“Over 50 years, the charity has helped more than 1.2 million young people across the UK, supporting them to develop the confidence and skills they need to get ready for work, secure a job or start a business.”

Describing the coin designed by Jessica Gregorio, a graphic designer and former Trust beneficiary, it reflects the “the journey and aspirations of young people supported by the charity”

“A flowing stream subtly references the Royal Navy origin story, the sun represents optimism and the light The Trust brings to young lives, whilst clouds symbolise their dreams and ambitions as expressions of hope and possibility,” it explained.

The then-Prince of Wales was inspired to start the foundation when young people in Britain were struggling with inflation and unemployment. With a “compelling sense” of “something must be done”, Charles took it upon himself to take action, per Charles’s biographer Jonathan Dimbleby.

At the time, Charles was considered “still too young prince” was not being taken “entirely seriously” by the courtiers as Sir Martin ordered Charles’s private secretary, ‘Go steady on the Trust’. However, the royal remained focussed on his goals and the fruit of his hard work shines through.