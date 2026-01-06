Prince Harry's security win could bring Archie and Lilibet to King if Meghan agrees

Prince Harry’s reported victory in his long running legal battle over UK government funded security may have cleared a practical hurdle, but it has also created a delicate dilemma for the Duchess of Sussex.

The dispute which began after Harry and Meghan relinquished their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and lost official protection, has finally yielded what the duke considers a breakthrough.

Reports indicate that a recent review by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) has ruled in his favour, potentially restoring access to taxpayer-funded security on UK soil.

But while that legal win may technically clear the way for visits, it doesn’t necessarily make them likely at least not without some internal negotiations.

A spokesman for the Sussexes, when asked about the security issue by GB News said, “We can’t comment on security matters.”

A Government spokesman struck a similarly cautious tone, emphasising that “the UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.”

The spokesperson also added that it is long-standing policy not to disclose detailed arrangements for fear of compromising their integrity or affecting individuals’ safety.

For Meghan, the idea of returning to Britain poses more than logistical questions.

Royal author Christopher Andersen suggests the duchess may find the prospect personally uncomfortable, given the intense media scrutiny and criticism she has faced there since her relationship with Harry became public.

Observers note that any potential trip would likely revolve around family rather than duty.



Harry and his father, King Charles, took an important step toward reconciliation with a private meeting in September 2025, following years of estrangement.

Insiders believe the monarch has a soft spot for his grandchildren and would welcome Archie and Lilibet warm.

Still, the reported security ruling does not indicate a restoration of royal status or official roles.

Both Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not expect to resume any semi-official capacity within the institution.

Instead, the conversation appears to have shifted toward whether improved protection arrangements might make selective family visits and a chance for the children to build a relationship with their grandfather possible.