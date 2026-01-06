Meghan Markle's reaction to Prince Harry's UK win: Expert spills the tea

Meghan Markle is reluctatnt to reconcile with her husband Prince Harry's royal relatives as she has already cut her ties with them once for all.

The former actress, 44, is known for celebrating her and the Duke's milestone moments with her fans on social media.

But this time, she appears less impressed or hesitant to support Harry as she knows the Duke's security win will pave the way for his and their children's return to the royal family.

There's no doubt that Meghan will support every step that tightens or makes Harry's security fool froof, but she might be hesitant to encourage the royal's decision to take Archie ad Lilibet to the UK.

"This puts Meghan in a rather awkward position, since I really don't think she is eager to return to what she sees as a somewhat hostile environment," claimed royal author Christopher Andersen.

Mail on Sunday reported one day prior that Harry, 41, had officially won his ongoing fight for government-funded security in the UK.

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) conducted a review of Harry's risk assessment last month. It appears the committee decided the Duke of Sussex is eligible for armed protection.

If the Sussexes do return to London with Archie and Lilibet, it will be so the children can begin to forge some sort of real relationship with their grandfather, the king.

"Charles is a huge softy when it comes to his grandkids, so I'm sure they'd be welcomed with open arms," said Andersen.

He went on to reveal the truth about the Sussexes and the royal family's rift, adding: "That doesn't mean that Harry will ever be fully embraced by the royal family and allowed to return to some sort of semi-official role.

"That ship has sailed - and that goes double for Meghan."