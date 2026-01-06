Prince Harry funds royal-backed UK film school after surprise visit

Prince Harry visited Nottingham's Community Recording Studio in September

Prince Harry has quietly put his own money behind a project that’s been close to his heart since his royal days.

A youth centre in Nottingham has revealed plans to open a film school after the Duke of Sussex donated £1.1 million of his personal funds to support Children in Need initiatives helping young people affected by violence, according to the organisation behind the project.

The donation has gone to the Community Recording Studio based in the St Ann’s area, which has received support from Prince Harry since 2013 — years before his royal exit with Meghan Markle. During a visit to the centre last September, the Duke reaffirmed his long-standing connection to the city, saying, “Nottingham has my commitment, my respect, and forever a place in my heart.”

The charity now hopes the funding will allow it to replace its ageing premises, where it has operated for more than 30 years.

Founder and chief executive Trevor Rose described the impact of the donation as transformative. “For him to help us out in that way shows what he's recognised and seen over the years,” he said. “He's known us for over 10 years now. So for him to say ‘I'm willing to do this’ goes a long way.”

Plans are already underway to expand the site into a modern creative hub. The vision includes a new recording studio, a basketball court beside a professional football pitch, and dedicated spaces for acting classes and creative work.

Mr Rose said the centre aims to evolve into a full film studio. “We're going to evolve into being a film studio, we're going to bring out young actors,” he explained. “So a film school releasing films, and acting classes, I think it's a big step for us.”