King Charles to mark Prince William’s much-anticipated move with holiday

King Charles has received a request for approval for a special ceremony as Prince William’s travel plans are in the works for an important visit.

The Prince of Wales had spent the last year making some key visits which had been contributing recognising him as a global leader and a key representative of the King. There are some big visits anticipated for William and many fans are hoping that he would be making an appearance as FIFA 2026 Cup is being hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

First Minister John Swinney, as a Privy Council member, is expected put forward the proposal to announce a holiday for Monday, June 15, 2026, in Scotland. The Privy Council is a ceremonial body of senior politicians who advise the monarch.

As Scotland is returning to the World Cup for the first time in almost 30 years, the proposed holiday means a lot to the Scots. Given the time zones, the late-night timings of the match would be troublesome for eager fans who have work next morning. Hence, as their country returns to the big stage, there is plea from the head of state, King Charles, to announce a bank holiday.

It is possible if the monarch approves the holiday, the football fans and royal fans will both be in for a treat as Prince William is anticipated to make an appearance.

Prince William had been the President of The Football Association (FA) in England, for nearly 20 years, but now operates as a patron. He continues to make appearances at important matches as he is an avid fan himself. It is likely he would also be watching the final live.