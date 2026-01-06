Meghan Markle PR stunt fall apart after major As Ever slip-up

Meghan Markle intentions to reclaim 2026 may not be off to a great start as a glitch for As Ever causes brings up major problem for the founder.

The Duchess of Sussex, who launched her business last year in March, was criticised by PR experts for adopting an age-old PR strategy to appear popular to the public and causing distress among fans. For every launch As Ever dropped, it was sold out within minutes.

This wasn’t just a mere inconvenience for the genuine customers but ended up reflecting negatively on the brand. Commentators suggested that it was a PR move to have slow stock so that it sells out quickly. Experts also doubled down on the claims.

There were times when she assured the fans that she had ordered a lot more units to fulfil demands but it was still sold out. However, fans have noticed that she may have “ordered too much” as they discover the inventory for the products available.

The discovery was first made by a fan on reddit by Saint Meghan Markle Subreddit and user Kiki_love777. They found out there are 80,386 tubs of flower sprinkles, 137,455 signature fruit spread gift boxes, and 62,523 signature candles in stock at the website. The news spread like wildfire on social media, especially X, formerly Twitter.

“I wonder if the early sell outs of products made her over confident?” one user quizzed.

Another one quipped, “Good thing those products don’t have an expiration date.”

If only retail cost put in consideration, given that exact production cost is not known, Meghan is sitting on “roughly $23 million worth of product”, calculated by one X user.

The Duchess of Sussex has not yet reacted to the discovery.