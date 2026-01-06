Prince Harry unshakeable resolve changes tune of critics: ‘He was right’

Prince Harry had remained persistent in his efforts even when he was brutally criticised for not only causing trouble for the royal family but also himself.

King Charles’s younger son had kept up his fight for a risk assessment but had lost the legal case three times until May last year, when he was too close to winning, but lost that one too. Royal experts and commentators had criticised him for fighting his own father’s court for security. They also dismissed the fact that he needed the security since he was no longer a working royal.

Even though he claimed after the latest loss, he was not going pursue the case, he ended up writing a letter to the new UK Home Secretary Shahbana Mahmood to a review. A stalker incident during his September UK trip had compelled him to take the action. Now, reports claim that Harry has won the security case and the verdict could be announced in coming weeks.

While the win would be a huge sigh of relief for the Sussexes, it also would turn the tides in Harry’s favour as it already seems to be happening.

“If the reports are true that the Government body RAVEC have now established that Harry and the family can receive full protection whilst in Great Britain, then it shows that perhaps Harry was right all the time to seek legal confirmation on this fact,” royal expert Ian Pelham Turner expressed to Fox News Digital.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back as the senior working member of the family, lost his taxpayer funded security immediately, despite the fact his uncle, ex-Prince Andrew, at the time did not lose his.

In his Netflix docuseries, Harry had shared that he was certain that since his uncle, who was accused of sexual abuse against a minor, was stripped from royal duties and honours, but retained his security. On multiple occasions, Harry had stressed that he was ranked highest for security risk, following behind his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, but still was stripped off of it.

There are suggestions that the move could have been influenced by the King following his recent meeting with Harry. Ian also implied that this could also open doors to a reunion and an end to a rift.

“It means that situations are fast approaching, that a thaw in relationships is moving forward and that a reconciliation with all the family is possible,” he said.

It had been a long road for Harry and required unshakeable resolve to continue down the path. Although, nothing is confirmed until the official verdict is announced, which is expected in coming weeks.