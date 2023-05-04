Priyanka Chopra 'botched' nose job invited 'depression'

Priyanka Chopra opened up about the botched nose surgery that pushed her into a “deep depression.”

The Citadel star said on The Howard Stern Show, “It was a dark phase.”

After bagging the Miss World title in 2000, it spiked her Bollywood offers.

The Baywatch revealed she went under the knife on the doctor's recommendations to remove a polyp in her nasal cavity.

However, the surgeon botched the operation, which cost her three movies, and she was fired from there.

The actor recalled thinking her shining career was “over before it started.”

“This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” Chopra said.

Her father, who is a doctor, ultimately convinced her into a surgical correction.

After, she was able to “build back [her] confidence.”

The actor also praised filmmaker Anil Sharma for giving her the chance.

“He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part, but give it your all.’ And I did,” Chopra added.