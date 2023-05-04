Jamie Foxx shares first statement three weeks after he hospitalised

Jamie Foxx is feeling blessed as he shares first statement after his health scare last month.

The Django Unchained actor reportedly had a medical emergency on the Atlanta set of the Netflix comedy Back in Action.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne announced her father’s hospitalisation on April 12th, 2023, “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she posted in a statement on Instagram.

“Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.” No further details have been provided.

Now, the Oscar-winning actor acknowledged the love and well wishes he received from his friends and family.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx actor posted on Instagram along with a prayer hands, heart and fox emoji.

Many friends and celebrities expressed their relief and happiness in the comments on the actor’s recovery.



Friends actor Courteney Cox posted prayer hands with a heart. John Legend posted a bunch of prayer hands and Vin Diesel also posted a prayer hand.

Jeremy Renner also sent his wishes, “Sending you strength and love [heart emoji].”

“You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it [heart emoji],” wrote Ansel Elgort.

In addition to the Instagram feed post, Foxx also posted an Instagram story in which he thanked Nick Cannon for taking over the Fox game show Beat Shazam as a guest host.

Moreover, the actor’s daughter, Corinne, is a DJ on the show, but she’s being temporarily replaced by Kelly Osbourne as Foxx continues his recovery, per Variety.