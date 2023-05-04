 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Jennifer Lopez mom always ‘knew’ she would end up with Ben Affleck

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez’s mom Guadalupe Rodríguez revealed she prayed for 20 years for her daughter to get back together with Ben Affleck.

The Shotgun Wedding star appeared on Today for an interview to promote her forthcoming film The Mother, however, her wedding to Argo star also became the topic.

JLo’s mom had a brief appearance during her interview as she revealed that she was always yearning for her daughter to end up with Affleck after they parted ways back in 2004.

“I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years,” Rodríguez said while talking to show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

“OK,” said Lopez while rolling her eyes at her mom before asking the hosts to change the topic as she said, “Let’s keep going.”

At one point during the interview, the singer-actor also shared how having kids and marriage to the love of her life has changed her.

“I love what I do,” she said. “I have always said that, but since I had kids, that changed for me. Now, having a family in this way and being married, you start rejiggering everything. What is really important? How much do I want to work?”

Lopez and Affleck were supposed to get married in 2004, however, they had to call off their wedding due to excessive media scrutiny.

The lovebirds parted ways soon after only to reconcile years later in 2021. Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022 and now resides with their blended brood. 


