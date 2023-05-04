 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William releasing own documentary after Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Prince William is reportedly planning to release his own documentary.

The documentary in question promises a candid look into what being a ‘hardworking royal’ is really about, and will feature on ITV.

There are also prospects for follow-up installments, according to the Daily Mail.

An inside source offered more insight into the plan and explained, “Generally, access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that.”

“He's keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother's heart, and to connect with the public on a new level.”

“He knows all too well how important it is that the monarchy develops a more modern relationship with the British people.”

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton ‘mastermind’ behind Meghan Markle coronation no-show?

Kate Middleton ‘mastermind’ behind Meghan Markle coronation no-show?
Prince Louis reportedly confirmed for King Charles’ coronation video

Prince Louis reportedly confirmed for King Charles’ coronation
King Charles, Queen Camilla having arguments over coronation budget: Report video

King Charles, Queen Camilla having arguments over coronation budget: Report
Meghan Markle ‘dominating’ King Charles: report video

Meghan Markle ‘dominating’ King Charles: report
King Charles to be ‘crowned’ two days before Coronation ceremony video

King Charles to be ‘crowned’ two days before Coronation ceremony

King Charles made 'world's hottest gran' heart 'stop' with his charms video

King Charles made 'world's hottest gran' heart 'stop' with his charms
Prince Harry 'looking for an excuse' to skip King Charles coronation

Prince Harry 'looking for an excuse' to skip King Charles coronation
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie leave Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in shock

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie leave Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in shock
Donald Trump lashes out at Meghan and Harry

Donald Trump lashes out at Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle to 'Instagram herself' into King Charles coronation? video

Meghan Markle to 'Instagram herself' into King Charles coronation?
Prince Harry US visa under threat after drug confession? video

Prince Harry US visa under threat after drug confession?
Meghan Markle look alike says she is a 'punching bag' for Britons video

Meghan Markle look alike says she is a 'punching bag' for Britons