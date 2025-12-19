Prince Harry, Meghan Markle implement major name change for Archie, Lili

Harry and Meghan announce major news for Archie and Lilibet

The Sussexes are building a family empire.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are marking a new chapter for their philanthropic organisation, one that includes their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Previously known as Archewell Foundation, named after their firstborn Prince Archie, the organisation is now called “Archewell Philanthropies” as of Friday, December 19.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement on their website, explaining that the decision is partially inspired by their young kids. “After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family.”

The statement continued, “Archewell Philanthropies is home to the charitable work of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they broaden their global philanthropic efforts for meaningful maximum impact.”

Harry and Meghan first launched the organisation in 2020 after stepping away from their royal duties and moving to the US, where they have since been living with their children.

Archewell's most notable project is promoting online safety for children and advocating for accountable tech.