Prince William, Kate signal 'different' lifestyle after years of suffering

Prince William and Princess Kate made it clear that their centre of attention will always be their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with the latest move.

In 2020, the Wales family moved to Adelaide Cottage without knowing the challenges waiting for them in the coming years.

It was the same place where the couple received Queen Elizabeth's death news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's public attacks, and the latest one was the health woes.

King Charles and Princess Catherine announced their cancer diagnosis in 2024.

The Princess of Wales underwent preventative chemotherapy in the same house, which must be very difficult for her and her little ones.

The power couple put an end to their years of pain by shifting to their forever home, Forest Lodge, near Windsor Great Park.

Speaking of it, royal commentator Sally Bedell Smith told People, "Adelaide Cottage was a place of pain, suffering and sadness. After such rough times, it’s perfectly understandable they would want a new place."

Another royal expert, Amanda Foreman, shed light on the cruel trolls Kate faced while living in Adelaide Cottage during her absence due to cancer.

With their move to Forest Lodge, "They are signalling a different kind of lifestyle — it’s very centred on their children," shared Amanda.