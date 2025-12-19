King Charles anchors royal visit to Dartmouth

King Charles brought a touch of regal polish to Devon today as he arrived at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth for a ceremony steeped in naval tradition.

The monarch, attending in his role as Lord High Admiral, presided over the blessing of the King’s new Colours which shows a powerful symbol of loyalty and service that will accompany officer cadets throughout their training.

King Charles at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth

After receiving the Royal Salute, King Charles took time to review the front ranks, casting an experienced eye over cadets drawn from across the UK and overseas, reflecting the college’s long-standing international reputation.

King Charles smiles while inspecting cadets

Overhead fly-bys from training aircraft gave the event a memorable finish.

The visit carried personal resonance for the King, who trained at the Dartmouth college in his youth, making the day as much a homecoming as a formal engagement.

He later presented awards to standout cadets before watching newly commissioned officers complete their first ceremonial march as members of the Royal Navy.