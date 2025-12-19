Princess Kate's Christmas tree lights up Royal Marsden with extra meaning

Princess Kate has once again shown her knack for turning thoughtful gestures into powerful symbols of hope with a towering Christmas tree donation that’s bringing festive cheer to The Royal Marsden Hospital.

The hospital shared its thanks on Instagram, noting: “Thank you to HRH The Princess of Wales for donating a majestic Christmas tree from the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service."

Special kudos also went to Stephen Phair of Premier Plants, who lent his green-fingered expertise by decorating and arranging the stunning tree, ensuring that patients and visitors can enjoy a truly festive welcome at the Oak Cancer Centre in Sutton.

The Princess of Wales, who co‑patrons the care centre with Prince William, gifted the tree from her at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

It's a seasonal staple she hosts to celebrate community, compassion and connection.

This thoughtful donation follows Kate’s deeply personal visit last weekend to the Ever After Garden in Chelsea featured more than 30,000 white roses dedicated to loved ones lost to cancer.

During her visit, she placed a rose etched with the words “In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer,” and stopped to thank volunteers who tend the installation, which has raised millions for cancer care.

In an Instagram message shared from the garden, the Princess wrote about how “every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance and hope.”