Prince Harry causes fresh tension with future King William: 'Can't be real'

Prince Harry invites William wrath with upsetting move

Prince Harry is expected to leave the royal family, especially Prince William, extremely upset with a shocking move.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex was recently photographed playing on the field at the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen.

As per the sources, Harry stepped in for a friend who was part of the Aspen Valley team.

The moment which became a topic of discussion was the announcement made to introduce the former working royal.

He was called "Harry Wales," sparking reactions among fans on social media as the father of Archie and Lilibet, known as the Duke of Sussex.

For the unversed, when Charles was the Prince of Wales, Harry used to be known as Wales, but not anymore.

In response, a fan wrote, "He was Wales before, but that was when he was the son of the then Prince of Wales. Time has moved on, and he is supposed to be Sussex now, but he looks like he is still stuck in the past."

"He’s not Harry Wales, though. William and Catherine’s children are in Wales. He’s not one of them," another netizen pointed out.

"This can’t be real," an angry fan said.