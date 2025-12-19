King Charles reflects on his Dartmouth days as memories surface during speech

King Charles delivered his address alongside Captain Andrew Bray during the Lord High Admiral’s Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, marking a visit steeped in ceremony.

The King arrived in Devon earlier in the day aboard the Royal Train, with the elegant carriages spotted near Totnes as he travelled via the South Devon Railway en route to Dartmouth.

His arrival at the College’s Parade Ground was perfectly timed with a flypast by three DA20 Dassault Falcon training aircraft.

The visit held special meaning for His Majesty, who first joined Dartmouth more than 50 years ago, in September 1971, as a member of the Blake Division.

King Charles speaks at Lord High Admiral’s Divisions

As a graduate entrant, he spent six weeks at the College learning leadership, navigation and the traditions of the Royal Navy.

During his naval career, the King went on to qualify as a helicopter pilot in 1974 before joining 845 Naval Air Squadron, which operated from HMS Hermes.

His final appointment came in 1976, when he commanded the coastal minehunter HMS Bronington during the closing months of his Royal Navy service.

It was from his severance pay that he later established what is now known as The King’s Trust.

The Royal Family’s connection to Britannia Royal Naval College runs deep, with the King’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather all having trained at Dartmouth.

As Prince of Wales, Charles last attended the Lord High Admiral’s Divisions in 2021.

Following the parade, the newly commissioned officers marched past as the King took the salute, before cadets slow-marched up the College steps and through the front doors for the first time since beginning their training.