Prince William, Kate Middleton join King Charles to send strong message

Prince William and Princess Kate said that they are 'looking forward' to strengthening the monarchy alongside King Charles in 2026.

On December 18, the Prince and Princess of Wales released their 2025 Christmas Card, featuring their happy little family.

William and Kate were seen beaming with joy while their little ones, George, Charlotte and Louis cuddled their parents.

Decoding the photo, which was captured by Josh Shinner in Norfolk, body language expert Chris Pardoe said that the power couple made a "non-verbal" communication.

Following health crisis and family tensions, the future King and Queen "send a clear message: we are united, we are strong, and we are looking forward," as per express.co.uk.

Highlighting mischievous Louis' posture, Chris said that he leaned back against his father, showcasing "a complete release of physical tension," which he must have felt during Kate's cancer treatment.

Moreover, the expert talked about the similar colour theme dresses worn by the Waleses, to "project unity."

Similarly, King Charles sent a message of hope in his video where he issued a fresh health update.

He revealed that the schedule of his cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year, signalling that he, alongside the support of the Prince and Princess of Wales, will boost his reign.