Thursday May 04, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui unveils 'why he does not react to rumours'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes 'one can't do anything about rumours'

Nawazuddin Sidduiqui, who has been making headlines nowadays following his legal case concerning wife Aaliya Siddiqui, says that he chooses not to respond to any rumours.

Siddiqui says that people take pleasure out of a person’s misery and by the time the truth comes out, his/ her career destroys.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor stated: “You can't do anything about rumour. It has happened even earlier that one rumour was spread by someone purposely to make a person into a villain. The way a rumour spreads, others also keep adding fuel to fire and people start believing it.”

“Thus, the person in question becomes a villain. By the time the truth comes out, his career is over. Everyone is in their shell. Everyone takes pleasure out of a person's misery.”

Siddiqui, 48 continued: “A bad person provokes you, and almost gets you to their territory. That's where you know that you've been outsmarted. So it's better to let the rumours spread and not react."

The Sacred Games famed star has always chosen to remain distant from the limelight. If, by chance, he becomes part of any controversy, he still remains quite over it.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Surtaria. At present, he is gearing up for the release of his next film Afwaah alongside Bhumi Pednekar, reports Indiatoday. 

