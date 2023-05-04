Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya prepare for war in 'Dune: Part two'

Director Denis Villeneuve has said that the second part of his movie Dune will have more action and depict an epic war compared to the previous movie, which was more ruminative.

At CinemaCon, Villeneuve showed the first footage from the Dune 2 and revealed that the film features all new locations and sets to avoid repetition.



Dune 2 once again stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, along with returning cast members such as Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin. New cast members include Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux. The film is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel and has a release date of November 3.

According to the film’s official synopsis Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.



Despite hurdles posed by the pandemic, the first Dune movie was a box office hit, grossing $400 million and receiving multiple awards nominations. Director Denis Villeneuve has indicated a potential interest in making a third installment based on the second book in the series.