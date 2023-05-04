Bushra Bibi serves legal notice to Maryam for defamation

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (left) ex-PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi — AFP/Instagram/File

Bushra Bibi serves legal notice on Maryam over corruption allegations.

Unconditional apology sought from Maryam for defamation within 7 days.

Notice warns PML-N leader of criminal case if allegations not retracted.

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, on Thursday served a legal notice on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz for defamation over corruption allegations.

The former first lady sent a legal notice through her counsel, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Farid Advocate.

In the notice, an unconditional apology has been sought from Maryam for allegedly defaming Bushra Bibi within seven days.

The notice stated that the ruling party leader made false and baseless allegations against the ex-premier’s wife in Lahore on May 1.

The legal notice warned that a criminal case would be initiated against the PML-N stalwart if she did not retract her allegations against the former first lady.

The text of the speech, wherein Maryam allegedly hurled allegations, has also been made part of the legal notice.

The notice said Maryam is running a "malicious campaign" to defame Bushra Bibi and her family.

The development comes two days after PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry announced that Bushra Bibi had decided to lodge a criminal case against the PML-N leader over bribery allegations.

The PTI's senior vice president, in a press conference in Islamabad, had said the ruling party leader alleged that Bushra Bibi was taking bribes for getting official documents signed by the authorities during the previous PTI-led government.

“She has never participated in any political activities [...] she was only seen visiting panahgahs [shelter homes],” the PTI leader remarked.

Despite the fact that the former first lady is an apolitical person, Fawad said, Maryam continued to hurl allegations against her.

“Therefore, Bushra Bibi has decided to send a legal notice to Maryam Nawaz for making baseless allegations,” he said, adding that the notice will be followed by the filing of a criminal case against the PML-N leader.

Maryam, who is also the senior vice president of the PML-N, has time and again accused the former first lady of receiving bribes — including a diamond set in return for using her influence in official decision-making during the tenure of the Imran Khan-led government.

The PML-N leader had alleged that Farhat Shezadi, a close of Bushra Bibi, remained actively involved in running the day-to-day affairs of the Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government and would also receive bribes for official transfer and postings of the officials.