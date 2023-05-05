Anushka Sharma all set to make her first appearance at Cannes 2023

Anushka Sharma to honour women at Cannes with Hollywood star Kate Winslet

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Cannes takes place ever year in May bringing together all the talented actors, producers, directors, critics, and distributors from all over the globe.

After Deepika Padukone’s debut at Cannes, now Anushka is gearing up to grace the red carpet with her debut appearance. She will be honouring women in the biggest film festival along with Hollywood superstar Kate Winslet.



Anushka,35, who became a prominent name of the Bollywood film industry by starring in super hit films like Sanju, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Zero, NH 10, is now unlocking another major achievement of her career. She is also the new face of the global skincare and cosmetics brand, L’Oreal Paris.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus. She will be featuring in former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic titled, Chakda Xpress. The shoot of the film has been wrapped up. Furthermore, the actress played an important role in Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut film Qala, reports Pinkvilla.