Showbiz
Friday May 05, 2023
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan team up for 'Luka Chuppi 2'

Friday May 05, 2023

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khans Luka Chuppi 2 is going to be rom-com film
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's 'Luka Chuppi 2' is going to be rom-com film

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are all set to collaborate for the first time in a romantic-comedy film tentatively named as Luka Chuppi 2.

Initially, Vicky and Sara’s film was named as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Reportedly, the team is planning on changing the name to Luka Chuppi 2. 

The idea behind this strategy is that both the films target the same set of audience, who look out for stories filled with laughter and small town romance. However, the makers have not made any official announcement over the same.

Sources shared: “The world of this film is as quirky and family driven Luka Chuppi and hence, the team is contemplating on this title.”

Sources further learnt that Luka Chuppi 2 is going to be released on the same date when Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was being released. 

Earlier today, sources also exclusively found out that Shah Rukh Khan’s film has been postponed until August which is why director Laxman Uttekar decided to release his film on June 2.

“The post IPL period has always been lucrative window for the release of feature films and with Jawan getting pushed, producer Dinesh Vijan felt that it’s the best date to bring the Laxman Uttekar directorial on June 2. The trailer will be out soon and the makers are confident to win over the audience love with this family entertainer”, added sources.

Luka Chupi 2 ‘aims to enjoy a two week free run at the box office until the release of Adipurush. Get ready for a fun ride with Laxman Uttekar’s next Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in June', reports Pinkvilla. 

