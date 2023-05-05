Here's how Pakistan can become top ODI team

Pakistan players celebrate during the third ODI against New Zealand on May 3, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan could become the top-ranked One Day International (ODI) team in the world if they trump New Zealand in the fourth match of the five-match series to be played in Karachi today.

After dominating the first three matches, Pakistan have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

A press release from the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated: “Pakistan were fifth on the ODI rankings before the series started with a rating of 106 but now have jumped to the third with a fantastic performance at home. Meanwhile, New Zealand, who were second, have slipped down to the fifth spot.”

“Currently, on the third spot with a rating of 112, Pakistan are only marginally behind Australia (113.286) and India (112.638). Should they win the fourth ODI today, they will go to the top with a rating of 113.483, with Australia dropping to No.2 and India to No.3,” it added.

In order to cement their place at the top, Pakistan will have to win the series 5-0. A defeat in the last ODI will see them drop to the number three spot with Australia reclaiming their number one ranking.

Pakistan will also remain on top if they bag a victory in the fourth ODI and the fifth match is abandoned or ends in a no-result.

“With three back-to-back losses, New Zealand’s chances have taken a hit and they are out of the race for the top spot. Currently at No.5 with 108 rating, the highest position the Black Caps can reach is No.3 if they manage to win the last two ODIs,” the ICC added.

It must be noted that Pakistan registered their first ODI series win over New Zealand in 12 years with a hard-fought 26-run victory in the third match in Karachi on Wednesday.

Imam-ul-Haq scored a 107-ball 90 while Babar Azam made a 62-ball 54 for his 26th ODI half-century to guide Pakistan to 287-6 in their 50 overs.

Opener Tom Blundell hit 65 for New Zealand while debutant Cole McConchie struck an undefeated 45-ball 64 but the visitors were bowled out for 261 in 49.1 overs.

Schedule:

5 May – Fourth ODI, Karachi – 3:30PM local time

7 May – Fifth ODI, Karachi – 3:30PM local time