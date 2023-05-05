‘Emily In Paris’ star Lucien Laviscount steps out with mystery lady

Lucien Laviscount was spotted carrying flowers for his unknown lady love

Actor Lucien Laviscount, who recently starred in the third season of Emily in Paris, was spotted leaving The Chiltern Firehouse on Friday with a mystery female companion.

The 30-year-old heartthrob was seen wearing a black hoodie by Creo Studios and black Louis Vuitton trousers while carrying a bag of flowers. The pair appeared in good spirits as they left the luxurious hotel and restaurant in Marylebone.

The mystery brunette was seen wearing a stylish baby blue coat and a pink checked co-ord, which featured a blazer and matching trousers. She completed her look with Air Force trainers and dainty earrings.

Lucien Laviscount has reportedly dated celebrities such as Kelly Osbourne and Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock. He joined the cast of Emily in Paris for its second season, playing the role of Alfie, the British beau of the lead character.

The actor has been tipped to become the next James Bond, with reports suggesting that franchise boss Barbara Broccoli is keen to have an ethnic-minority star play the iconic role.

If Laviscount were to take on the role, he would be the perfect age to do so, as Broccoli has reportedly made it clear that she wants the next actor to portray the character for 15 years.