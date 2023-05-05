 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'cross fingers' Prince Louis will 'behave' at Coronation on Saturday

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Kate Middleton has a cheeky reply to royal fans who are curious about Prince Louis' role in the coronation.

The 5-year-old Wales will join his parents tomorrow to attend grandfather King Charles' crowning. Elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also join the family.

Speaking about the big day, Kate admitted she has her concerns about how her youngest is going to behave at the ceremony.

"There's a mix of nerves and anticipation and excitement going on at the moment," she said.

"Louis will behave, you think?" asked a fan to which Kate replied, "I hope so," and crossing her fingers. She added, "You never, you never quite know do you?"

Prince Louis made headlines with his presence at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

The youngest royal was seen in his element as he accompanied his parents.

"The kids were the stars of the show," Mike Tindall, son-in-law of Princess Anne said.

"Louis, he gets—he was just wanting to have fun. And my two are always mischievous, so it was trying to keep a lid on."

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton reveals George, Charlotte, Louis are ‘nervous’ for Coronation

Kate Middleton reveals George, Charlotte, Louis are ‘nervous’ for Coronation
King Charles needs to sit on '700 year old' chair to wear Crown video

King Charles needs to sit on '700 year old' chair to wear Crown
TFL Coronation Day: Part closures, busy routes during King's crowning video

TFL Coronation Day: Part closures, busy routes during King's crowning
Kate Middleton, William surprise London crowds ahead of Charles’ Coronation video

Kate Middleton, William surprise London crowds ahead of Charles’ Coronation
Prince Harry to feel 'alien' as William will stand by King at coronation video

Prince Harry to feel 'alien' as William will stand by King at coronation
King Charles snubs Princess Diana’s brother

King Charles snubs Princess Diana’s brother
King Charles, William, Kate Middleton welcome governors, PMs for Coronation

King Charles, William, Kate Middleton welcome governors, PMs for Coronation
Prince Harry flies into UK on private jet for King Charles Coronation video

Prince Harry flies into UK on private jet for King Charles Coronation
King Charles coronation: complete schedule of key events

King Charles coronation: complete schedule of key events
Why Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘going underground’ ahead of coronation? video

Why Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘going underground’ ahead of coronation?
Meghan Markle’s ‘channeling Kim Kardashian’: ‘Just a carbon copy’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘channeling Kim Kardashian’: ‘Just a carbon copy’
Prince William to be ‘collateral damage’ to Prince Harry video

Prince William to be ‘collateral damage’ to Prince Harry