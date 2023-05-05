Kate Middleton 'cross fingers' Prince Louis will 'behave' at Coronation on Saturday

Kate Middleton has a cheeky reply to royal fans who are curious about Prince Louis' role in the coronation.



The 5-year-old Wales will join his parents tomorrow to attend grandfather King Charles' crowning. Elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also join the family.

Speaking about the big day, Kate admitted she has her concerns about how her youngest is going to behave at the ceremony.

"There's a mix of nerves and anticipation and excitement going on at the moment," she said.

"Louis will behave, you think?" asked a fan to which Kate replied, "I hope so," and crossing her fingers. She added, "You never, you never quite know do you?"

Prince Louis made headlines with his presence at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

The youngest royal was seen in his element as he accompanied his parents.

"The kids were the stars of the show," Mike Tindall, son-in-law of Princess Anne said.

"Louis, he gets—he was just wanting to have fun. And my two are always mischievous, so it was trying to keep a lid on."

