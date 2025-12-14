Inside Prince Harry key mission as efforts for UK return grow

Prince Harry has been accused of making efforts for a UK return for his own sake, rather than for the sake of King Charles' affection.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex's request to review his security case has been approved by the UK Home Office. The officials will decide next month whether Harry is eligible for taxpayer-funded security after he raised concerns about his safety.

Now, speaking of the situation, royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed that the former working royal is only putting efforts into a UK return in order to "revive his brand."

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "His goal is to project that brand and monetise it through books, television, or paid appearances."

She added, "For years, he has leaned heavily into a victimhood narrative that audiences have largely rejected, and he seems eager to turn that around."

Kinsey said that Harry is "desperate" to portray an image of "lucky prince people" who were once adored when he was a working royal.

However, she warned the Duke that the damage has done, which means it will be difficult to revive his image.

"Ultimately, I think Harry wants more visibility in the UK because it allows him to look like a royal on the global stage," Kinsey added.