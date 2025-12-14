Prince Harry, Meghan flying out Archie, Lilibet after King Charles gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to end their 2025 on a pleasant note as they put the turmoil of the past behind for the happiness of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have not attended the royal traditional Christmas service at Sandringham in the last six years, seemed to have begun their own tradition but also adding some royal rite of passages to the festive time.

As the icy relations start to melt and move towards a much more cordial correspondence with the royal family, especially King Charles, the Sussexes have made some special plans for the holiday.

Even though, the Sussexes are not joining the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas once again this year, they are planning to fly out of US right after with their children.

According to sources cited by Page Six, the family will be joining some friends for a lavish New Year’s vacation out of the country. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will also be tagging along.

The insiders suggested that the Sussexes will not be going to the Philippines, where Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle is hospitalised as he recovers from life-saving leg amputation.

The update comes after Palace released details of a surprise gift that was planned months in advance for families spending holidays away from their loved ones.

Charles has always put in care for he people posted away in the frozen continent, Antarctica, and offer them words of hope and delight. This time he had “gifted” a Royal Mail ‘lamp’ post box, which would allow them to remain in touch with their loved ones.

This is also a reflection of how Charles understandably feels to be away from his son and grandchildren. However, there is possibility that they would finally be able to meet Archie and Lilibet in person as Harry’s security is being reviewed. It remains to be seen when the meeting will actually take place.