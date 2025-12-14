Andrew sparks new wave of rage as police probe takes unexpected turn

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is somehow experiencing a Christmas miracle the shamed royal finds himself off the hook in surprising turn of events.

The shamed royal – whom King Charles had completely stripped off of royal titles and honours, including Prince – is no longer being investigated for his alleged attempts to smear the reputation of late Virginia Giuffre.

Virginia, who died by suicide in April this year, had been the most vocal accuser of Andrew and paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein and first made her claims public in 2011. It was revealed recently that the former Duke of York had tried to “dig up information” on Virginia.

However, The Mail on Sunday revealed that London’s police, which had been “actively looking” into the claims, will not be pursuing criminal charges against the ex-royal, much to the dismay of Virginia’s family.

“Following recent reporting suggesting that Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked his Met Police close-protection officer to carry out checks on Ms Giuffre in 2011, the Metropolitan Police Service has carried out a further assessment,” Detective Chief Superintendent Ella Marriott said on Saturday.

She added that after the an eight-week assessment, they “have not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation. In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action”.

In response, Virginia’s family expressed that they were “deeply disappointed” by the police decision.

They said in a statement, “While we have hailed the UK's overall handling of the case of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor previously, today we feel justice has not been served.”