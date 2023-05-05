 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Abhishek Bachchan Questions People's Obsession with Him and Aishwarya Having Kids

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan once questioned peoples obsession with him and Aishwariyas kids plans
Abhishek Bachchan once questioned people's obsession with him and Aishwariya's kids plans 

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently spoke out about the public's obsession with him and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, having children. The couple has been married for 14 years, but have yet to have children together.

During an interview with a leading media outlet, Bachchan questioned why people are so fixated on whether or not he and his wife have kids. He stated that having children is a personal decision, and that it should not be something that is expected of every couple.

Bachchan went on to say that he and his wife are happy with their lives the way they are, and that they do not feel any pressure to conform to societal expectations. He also emphasized that there are many other ways to have a fulfilling life, beyond just having children.

The actor's comments have sparked a debate on social media, with many people praising him for speaking out on the issue. They have commended him for taking a stand against the pressure that couples often face to have children, and for highlighting the fact that it is a personal decision.

Others have criticized Bachchan, however, arguing that he and his wife are public figures and that they should be prepared to face scrutiny over their personal lives. They have also pointed out that having children is a natural expectation for most couples, and that it is not unreasonable for people to be curious about whether or not the Bachchans plan to start a family.

More From Showbiz:

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Join Fans at Backstreet Boys Concert in Mumbai

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Join Fans at Backstreet Boys Concert in Mumbai
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff unveils first look from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff unveils first look from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
'Welcome 3' to star Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta in female lead

'Welcome 3' to star Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta in female lead
'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh after 1971

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh after 1971

Arijit Singh to build hospital in West Bengal

Arijit Singh to build hospital in West Bengal

Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with BTS of next biopic film 'Main Atal Hoon'

Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with BTS of next biopic film 'Main Atal Hoon'

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to team up for 'Luka Chuppi 2'?

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to team up for 'Luka Chuppi 2'?
Rajinikanth's much-awaited film 'Jailer' to release on THIS date

Rajinikanth's much-awaited film 'Jailer' to release on THIS date
Anushka Sharma all set to make her first appearance at Cannes 2023

Anushka Sharma all set to make her first appearance at Cannes 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' release postpones

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' release postpones
Shaan Shahid supports 'Money Back Guarantee' after inviting criticism

Shaan Shahid supports 'Money Back Guarantee' after inviting criticism
Famous actor Tauqeer Nasir appointed chairman of Punjab Censor Board

Famous actor Tauqeer Nasir appointed chairman of Punjab Censor Board