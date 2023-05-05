Abhishek Bachchan Questions People's Obsession with Him and Aishwarya Having Kids

Abhishek Bachchan once questioned people's obsession with him and Aishwariya's kids plans

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently spoke out about the public's obsession with him and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, having children. The couple has been married for 14 years, but have yet to have children together.

During an interview with a leading media outlet, Bachchan questioned why people are so fixated on whether or not he and his wife have kids. He stated that having children is a personal decision, and that it should not be something that is expected of every couple.

Bachchan went on to say that he and his wife are happy with their lives the way they are, and that they do not feel any pressure to conform to societal expectations. He also emphasized that there are many other ways to have a fulfilling life, beyond just having children.

The actor's comments have sparked a debate on social media, with many people praising him for speaking out on the issue. They have commended him for taking a stand against the pressure that couples often face to have children, and for highlighting the fact that it is a personal decision.

Others have criticized Bachchan, however, arguing that he and his wife are public figures and that they should be prepared to face scrutiny over their personal lives. They have also pointed out that having children is a natural expectation for most couples, and that it is not unreasonable for people to be curious about whether or not the Bachchans plan to start a family.