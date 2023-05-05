Senate passes bill giving right to appeal suo motu verdicts

The Parliament House building in Islamabad. — AFP

Bill is in accordance with spirit of Article 188, says minister.

The bill aims to strengthen the SC in exercise of its powers.

Review petition may be filed within 60 days of original order, it says.

ISLAMABAD: After curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan, the government on Friday got passed the “Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023” — regarding the right of appeal in suo motu cases — through the Senate amid the ongoing tussle between parliament and the judiciary.

The bill — tabled by Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz’s (PML-N) Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui — was passed by a majority of 32 votes despite the opposition’s uproar.

The bill that aims to facilitate and strengthen the SC in the exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders was earlier passed by the NA on April 14.

On April 10, the federal government also got the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, passed in a joint session of parliament after President Arif Alvi returned the bill seeking to curtail the chief justice's suo motu powers.

In his remarks today, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar alluded to Article 188 of the Constitution saying it empowers the SC subject to the provision of any Act of Majlis-e-Shoora and any rules made by the top court, to review any judgement pronounced or any order made by it. He said the latest legislation is procedural in nature.

The law minister said the bill has been formulated in accordance with the spirit of Article 188 of the constitution.

Key features of the bill: