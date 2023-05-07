Gwyneth Paltrow on Oscar win: 'British press was horrible to me'

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed British press poorly received her Oscars win in 1999.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Iron Man star recalled the negative tide against her, “I felt a real pivot on that night because I felt like up until that moment everybody was kind of rooting for me in a way. And then when I won, it was like too much, and I could feel a real turn.”

The 50-year-old also revealed her father was battling cancer when the media was hunting her.

“He was really debilitated,” Paltrow continued. “It was just this totally overwhelming moment. And, you know, I was 26. I cried and people were so mean about it and I just thought, ‘Wow there’s this big energy shift that’s happening. I think I’m going to have to learn to be less openhearted and much more protective of myself and filter people out better’.”

“I remember I was working in England… and I remember the British press being so horrible to me because I cried. And they didn’t necessarily know that my father was dying of cancer,” she added.

Paltrow bagged the Oscar for Best Actress for the 1998 film Shakespeare In Love role.