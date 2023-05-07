 
pakistan
Sunday May 07, 2023
PIA plane strays into Indian airspace for 10 minutes

Sunday May 07, 2023

PIA plane strays into Indian airspace for 10 minutes. planepics.org
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane flew in the Indian airspace for almost ten minutes after failing to land at the Lahore Airport due to heavy rain. 

The flight, PK248, returned from Muscat on May 4 at 8pm. The pilot attempted to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. However, due to the heavy rain, the pilot went on a go-round after receiving instructions from the air traffic control and lost his way while coming back.

The aircraft entered the Indian airspace from the Badhana police station in Punjab, flying at an altitude of 13,500 feet with a speed of 292 km/hr. The plane turned back from Naushehra Pannuan and passed through the cities of Taran Sahib and Rasulpur in the Indian Punjab before re-entering Pakistani territory near the village of Jhugian Noor Muhammad.

While flying in Indian airspace, the captain took the plane to a height of 20,000 feet, and the plane flew in the Indian airspace for seven minutes, passing over the villages of Kasur in Pakistani Punjab. 

The flight then re-entered the Pakistani airspace from the village of Lakha Singhwala Hithar in Indian Punjab, at an altitude of 23,000 feet, and a speed of 320 km/hr.

After entering Pakistan's airspace, the plane flew to Multan, passing over Hujra Shah Muqeem and Dipalpur. The plane traveled a total of 120 kilometres in the Indian territory for almost ten minutes. 

