Salah becomes Liverpool's all-time scorer with 100th goal

Liverpool´s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates after shooting a penalty kick and scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on May 3, 2023.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored his 100th career goal at Anfield and his ninth consecutive goal at home in a 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday, keeping the team's hopes for a top-four finish alive.

Salah’s goal has also moved him to joint fifth place in Liverpool’s all-time scoring list with Steven Gerrard. This was his third season in a row reaching 30 goals in all competitions, which is a remarkable achievement. Liverpool is now just one point behind Manchester United in fourth place, who have two games in hand.

Despite this, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp acknowledged that Manchester United remain favorites to finish above Liverpool.

Klopp hailed Salah as an "all-time great" and expressed his pride in the Egyptian forward's ability to close down players and score goals. Liverpool has won six successive league victories, which Klopp said has made coaching "a joy again."

However, Liverpool's victory was marred by the booing of the UK national anthem, "God Save the King," by Liverpool fans. Liverpool said that they would play the anthem before the game, but acknowledged that "some supporters have strong views" on the subject.

The booing was eventually drowned out by chants of "Liverpool" from the home fans.

Despite the controversy, Liverpool demonstrated why they are a more cohesive unit now with Salah’s opening goal in the 13th minute. Darwin Nunez missed a sitter for Brentford, while Ivan Toney's free-kick from 30 yards went just wide. Bryan Mbeumo thought he had equalised, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Liverpool was unbeaten in their last 122 Premier League matches when leading at half-time, and they nervously hung on to their lead in the second half.

Liverpool's next game is against Manchester United at Old Trafford, which could have huge implications for the top-four finish. Klopp warned that they need to keep the teams behind them at bay, but also acknowledged that "nothing is decided and that’s good."

Liverpool fans will hope that Salah’s goal-scoring run continues, and that they can secure a Champions League spot for next season.