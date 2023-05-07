 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton warns Prince William ahead of King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Kate Middleton warns Prince William ahead of King Charles coronation

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton issued a ‘warning’ to her husband Prince William before they entered Westminster Abbey for King Charles coronation on Saturday.

According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, the Princess of Wales issued warning to William about his gown while entering to the royal church for coronation.

Jeremy Freeman claimed Kate warned Prince William: “just mind the gown”.

To which, the future king replied, “Don’t worry I got [or caught] it.”

Talking to Daily Star, the lip reader said Kate Middleton issued warning to William as they were preparing to enter Westminster Abbey with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Later, the royal couple shared adorable photos and video clip from the coronation, saying: “Here at Westminster Abbey for the #Coronation of King Charles III.

“What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen #Coronation.”


More From Royals:

Prince Harry and royal family ties don’t show ‘any improvements’ video

Prince Harry and royal family ties don’t show ‘any improvements’

Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle a ‘toxic thorn’: ‘Bring them to heel!’ video

Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle a ‘toxic thorn’: ‘Bring them to heel!’
Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Charles crowned King video

Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Charles crowned King
Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry’s face in new new ‘candle scandal’ video

Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry’s face in new new ‘candle scandal’

Prince Harry reunites with his family after attending King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry reunites with his family after attending King Charles coronation
Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: 'Not as straightforward'

Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: 'Not as straightforward'
King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest

King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest
Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH

Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH
Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation
Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen

Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry
Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William video

Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William