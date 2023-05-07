 
James Gunn dismisses 'weird' rivalry between Marvel, DC Studios

James Gunn dismisses weird rivalry between Marvel, DC Studios

James Gunn doesn’t get the animosity between Marvel and DC fans. As DC Studios current frontman, and director of Marvel’s Guardians series, Gunn is baffled by the rivalry.

Gunn who has just ended his Guardians project with the MCU, was appointed co-CEO and co-Chairman of DC Studios in 2022.

As ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ begins its theatrical run, Gunn spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment about the alleged enmity between Marvel and DC Studios.

“People have this weird belief that Marvel and DC hate each other or somehow are polar opposites,” he told the outlet.

“But it’s just not the truth. I mean, listen, man, our job is the same. We want to get people into the theaters to see movies. That’s what matters.”

“And I think that we work together to do that. And the more good Marvel movies are, the better it is for DC movies. The more good DC movies, the better it is for Marvel movies.”

Brushing aside sports analogies, Gunn reiterated: “There’s not only one winner, there can be two winners because it matters who goes to see your movies and who enjoys ’em.”

Earlier, during an interview Gunn also hinted at a Marvel-DC crossover film.

“I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC],” Gunn told Empire Magazine.

“Who knows? That’s many years away, though,” Gunn added. “I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

