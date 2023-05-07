Amazon sends 100s of Prime Video Originals to Freevee service

Amazon is makinga big chunk of its Prime Video Original movies and TV shows free to watch on their ad supported Freevee service.



Over 100 Amazon Originals, including Reacher, The Grand Tour, Modern Love, Marvelous Mrs Maisel as well as the first few episodes of its newest series including The Summer I Turned Pretty will now be free to stream, albeit on the new app.

Amazon members will have access to the Films and TV series starting May 26.

According to their statement Amazon Freevee will launch new Amazon Original movies and TV series to the free streaming service every month. Amazon Originals will also remain available for ad-free viewing on Prime Video.

Additionally, the Freevee Originals FAST channel on Amazon Freevee has become Amazon Originals, featuring an even broader selection of Amazon Originals from both Freevee and Prime Video in a curated, live channel format.

Amazon Freevee is a lower tier streaming video service with premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported (FAST) channels.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the Amazon initiative indicates how premium streaming giants are changing their streaming plans in the current digital environment.

The move can serve as an increased incentive for users to jump to the premium tier of the service.