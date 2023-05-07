This Pakistani actress joins PTI

Pakistani actress and model Azekah Daniel (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi. — Instagram/@azekah.daniel

Pakistani actress and model Azekah Daniel announced on Sunday of joining the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — the main opposition party in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Azekah wrote: "Finally! I decided to jump in for the sake of my country. Joined PTI with Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi."

"We must get our country out of this mess & back on track with progress as it was under PM Imran Khan," the model said while sharing several pictures with Zaidi on her official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The senior PTI leader welcomed Azekah, saying that her vision and understanding of the former ruling party is a pleasant surprise.

In the pictures, Zaidi could be seen welcoming the model by wrapping a PTI flag around her neck.

The 27-year-old actress staunchly supported PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the past.

Recently, she also attended the Iftar at the invitation of PTI MNA Muhammad Aslam Khan where she met MNA Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, Karachi General Secretary Arsalan Taj, other lawmakers and party officials.

Azekah Daniel is a leading Pakistani actress and has played a leading role in Noor Jehan, Malaal-e-Yaar, and Tera Gham Aur Hum. She has acted in many popular dramas.



She lives in Karachi and was also on the cabin crew of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) before acting.