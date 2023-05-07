LG polls: Two grooms cast vote on wedding day in Naushahro Feroze

In a rare development, two grooms arrived at the polling stations in Sindh's Naushahro Feroze to cast their votes on the day they were set to get married.



By-elections on the remaining 63 local body seats in five divisions of Sindh took place earlier today (Sunday).

The polling process began at 8am and continued until 5pm without any pause in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur and other cities.

The grooms left their wedding procession that was taking place in Naushahro Feroze's town committee Mehrabpur to vote for the seat of general councillor.



As per reports, both grooms — named Majid Babu and Rashid Babu — exercised their right to vote by reaching the polling station. They were leaving for Hyderabad with the wedding procession.

Both Majid and Rashid said that even though getting married is the most important day in one's life, voting is equally important. They said that they cannot forget their right to vote even on their big day.

It is pertinent to mention here that elections could not be held on the seats due to multiple reasons, including the deaths of some candidates.

The counting of votes is underway after polling concluded amid a few incidents of violence in different areas of the province.