 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

LG polls: Two grooms cast vote on wedding day in Naushahro Feroze

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

In a rare development, two grooms arrived at the polling stations in Sindh's Naushahro Feroze to cast their votes on the day they were set to get married. 

By-elections on the remaining 63 local body seats in five divisions of Sindh took place earlier today (Sunday). 

The polling process began at 8am and continued until 5pm without any pause in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur and other cities.

The grooms left their wedding procession that was taking place in Naushahro Feroze's town committee Mehrabpur to vote for the seat of general councillor. 

As per reports, both grooms — named Majid Babu and Rashid Babu — exercised their right to vote by reaching the polling station. They were leaving for Hyderabad with the wedding procession.

Both Majid and Rashid said that even though getting married is the most important day in one's life, voting is equally important. They said that they cannot forget their right to vote even on their big day. 

It is pertinent to mention here that elections could not be held on the seats due to multiple reasons, including the deaths of some candidates.

The counting of votes is underway after polling concluded amid a few incidents of violence in different areas of the province.

More From Pakistan:

Holding election within 90 days not a choice but constitutional duty, says CJP Bandial

Holding election within 90 days not a choice but constitutional duty, says CJP Bandial
PM says Imran Khan tried to get him in UK money-laundering case but he got clean chit

PM says Imran Khan tried to get him in UK money-laundering case but he got clean chit

‘Will definitely visit Pakistan’, Scotland’s first minister tells PM Shehbaz in London

‘Will definitely visit Pakistan’, Scotland’s first minister tells PM Shehbaz in London
Pervez Khattak sees no ‘positive outcome’ of PTI-govt talks on election date

Pervez Khattak sees no ‘positive outcome’ of PTI-govt talks on election date
How hot and humid could it get in Karachi in next three days?

How hot and humid could it get in Karachi in next three days?
PTI social media activist apologises for smear campaign against Pak Army

PTI social media activist apologises for smear campaign against Pak Army
Man accused of committing blasphemy during PTI rally lynched

Man accused of committing blasphemy during PTI rally lynched
'Highly irresponsible': FO rejects reports FM threatened India for holding G20 meet in IIOJK

'Highly irresponsible': FO rejects reports FM threatened India for holding G20 meet in IIOJK
PML-N to contest polls sans electoral alliance: sources

PML-N to contest polls sans electoral alliance: sources
Elahi claims Imran Khan promised to give him Punjab CM's post

Elahi claims Imran Khan promised to give him Punjab CM's post
COAS stresses need for 'enhanced’ Pak-Afghan cooperation to tackle terrorism in meeting with Muttaqi

COAS stresses need for 'enhanced’ Pak-Afghan cooperation to tackle terrorism in meeting with Muttaqi
Polling ends as vote count underway on 63 LG seats in Sindh

Polling ends as vote count underway on 63 LG seats in Sindh