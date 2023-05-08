Lil Wayne gushes over Teyana Taylor's gift

Lil Wayne is over the moon about the special gift from his fellow musician Teyana Taylor: Rose in Harlem Air Jordan 1s.

The A Milli singer took to Instagram to gush over the sneakers gift, “These ******* is beautiful,” adding, “Also, you told me it was because of the roses that I gave you and thank you. You ain’t gotta give me nothing back. I can’t match this.”





The 40-year-old referred to roses, which the former gifted to the Coming 2 America in 2020 when he was invited to her Dirty Thirty birthday party in Miami, Florida.

The 32-year-old is set to collaborate with Nike, as the exclusive sneakers are named after the singer's 2018 song Rose in Harlem.

As per Sole Collector, the sneakers will roll out to the public in the summer.

“The shoe features an upper remixed with displaced Swooshes, gold hardware, and rose-inspired details,” reports the outlet. “‘TEY’ is displayed across the left tongue tag and alternating inner collars read ‘A Rose’ and ‘From Harlem.’ According to zSneakerheadz, this is likely the Zoom CMFT 2 version of the model.”