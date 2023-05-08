Saif Ali Khan gushes over Marvel's Star-Lord

Saif Ali Khan opened up about playing Peter Quill or Star-Lord in Marvel's Wastelanders.

"The writing is simply top-notch. And doing voice acting really expands an actor's repertoire. Plus, with no visuals to distract you, you can let your imagination run wild. Voice acting is an entirely different ballgame for an actor, and I was hooked from the get-go.”

He continued, “The writing was simply captivating - every emotion was beautifully crafted. When I was offered the role, it was a complete no-brainer. Marvel has always been a force to be reckoned with, and the Audible platform is just mind-blowing."

The Scared Games star weighed in on putting his take on The Guardians of the Galaxy’s character.

"Star-Lord has his own struggles and has made mistakes, but at the end of the day, he keeps fighting and pushing forward. That's what I love about the character and the beauty of his resilience is ultimately the hook for fans of the series.”