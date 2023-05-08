 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Saif Ali Khan gushes over Marvel's Star-Lord

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Saif Ali Khan gushes over Marvels Star-Lord
Saif Ali Khan gushes over Marvel's Star-Lord

Saif Ali Khan opened up about playing Peter Quill or Star-Lord in Marvel's Wastelanders.

"The writing is simply top-notch. And doing voice acting really expands an actor's repertoire. Plus, with no visuals to distract you, you can let your imagination run wild. Voice acting is an entirely different ballgame for an actor, and I was hooked from the get-go.”

He continued, “The writing was simply captivating - every emotion was beautifully crafted. When I was offered the role, it was a complete no-brainer. Marvel has always been a force to be reckoned with, and the Audible platform is just mind-blowing."

The Scared Games star weighed in on putting his take on The Guardians of the Galaxy’s character.

"Star-Lord has his own struggles and has made mistakes, but at the end of the day, he keeps fighting and pushing forward. That's what I love about the character and the beauty of his resilience is ultimately the hook for fans of the series.”

More From Showbiz:

This Pakistani actress joins PTI

This Pakistani actress joins PTI
Alia Bhatt's 'saint-like man' comment about Ranbir Kapoor invite trolls

Alia Bhatt's 'saint-like man' comment about Ranbir Kapoor invite trolls

Jacqueline Fernandez receives another 'love letter' from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez receives another 'love letter' from Sukesh Chandrasekhar
Shaan is all set to make his acting debut with film 'Musical School': WATCH trailer

Shaan is all set to make his acting debut with film 'Musical School': WATCH trailer
Amitabh Bachchan won't be meeting fans at 'Jalsa' on Sunday for THIS reason

Amitabh Bachchan won't be meeting fans at 'Jalsa' on Sunday for THIS reason
Varun Dhawan, Samantha's 'Citadel' to be a 'remake' of Priyanka's show?

Varun Dhawan, Samantha's 'Citadel' to be a 'remake' of Priyanka's show?
Ranbir Kapoor reveals plans of making 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2'

Ranbir Kapoor reveals plans of making 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' new release date results in 'Fukrey 3' postponement

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' new release date results in 'Fukrey 3' postponement

Alia Bhatt's MET Gala appearance makes Neena Gupta feel 'jealous'

Alia Bhatt's MET Gala appearance makes Neena Gupta feel 'jealous'
Ranbir Kapoor goes vocal about current situation of 'Hindi film industry'

Ranbir Kapoor goes vocal about current situation of 'Hindi film industry'
Shah Rukh Khan announces official release date of 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan announces official release date of 'Jawan'
Kangana Ranaut recalls being rejected over height at start of modeling career

Kangana Ranaut recalls being rejected over height at start of modeling career