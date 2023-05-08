Shakira takes aim at Gerard Pique while receiving Latin Woman of the Year Award

Shakira did not refrain from shading her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique while receiving her Billboard's Woman Of The Year award at the inaugural Women in Latin Music gala.

The Waka Waka singer made a moving speech on relationships as she was honoured with the accolade on Saturday in a gorgeous black mini dress.

"There comes a time in every woman's life when she no longer depends on someone to love or accept herself as she is," the Columbian singer initiated her speech.

"The search for the other is replaced by the search for oneself, when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic,” she added.

"It is a year in which I have realised that women are much stronger than we think," Shakira, who parted ways with the former Barcelona star after 12-year relationship in 2022, said.

"We are braver than we think we are. I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be.

"What woman hasn't gone through the experience of looking for attention, affection or approval from others and forgotten about herself? It has happened to me."

"It doesn't matter so much if someone is faithful or not, what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself," Shakira said while seemingly dissing Gerard, who is rumoured to have cheated on her with Clara Chia Marti.

Before concluding, Shakira said her music helped her through the tough times in her life. "It's true that when I felt most lost, it was music that put me on the path back to myself," she said.

Celebrating women, she further said, "For them, for you, I wrote what I wrote and sang what I sang because only a woman can love until she tears herself apart."