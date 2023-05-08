 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor pens 'love note' for Anand Ahuja amid wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018

Sonam Kapoor pens a lovely note for husband Anand Ahuja on their fifth wedding anniversary. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a bunch of memorable pictures of her and Anand. Along with the pictures, she penned the sweetest note for her husband.

The Ranjhana actress wrote: “It’s our Anniversary! Every day I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life."

"Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel, long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan… I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend, and wife, Everyday with is truly phenomenal.”

On May 8, 2018, Sonam married businessman Anand in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple announced their first pregnancy last year in March. The duo welcomed a cute little baby boy on August 20, 2022. They named the little one as Vayu.

The 37-year-old actress has been a vital part of the entertainment industry by featuring in films like Delhi 6, Neerja, Aisha and many more. She made her acting debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya that also featured Ranbir Kapoor in a vial role.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in film Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan.  

More From Showbiz:

Sushmita Sen reveals she almost missed '1994 Miss India' because of Aishwarya Rai

Sushmita Sen reveals she almost missed '1994 Miss India' because of Aishwarya Rai
Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini' to get a sequel?

Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini' to get a sequel?
Ananya Panday’s latest outfit for fashion gala takes over internet by storm

Ananya Panday’s latest outfit for fashion gala takes over internet by storm
Saif Ali Khan gushes over Marvel's Star-Lord

Saif Ali Khan gushes over Marvel's Star-Lord
Kirti Kulhari shocks fans with new 'Ken-doll like' look

Kirti Kulhari shocks fans with new 'Ken-doll like' look
This Pakistani actress joins PTI

This Pakistani actress joins PTI
Alia Bhatt's 'saint-like man' comment about Ranbir Kapoor invite trolls

Alia Bhatt's 'saint-like man' comment about Ranbir Kapoor invite trolls

Jacqueline Fernandez receives another 'love letter' from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez receives another 'love letter' from Sukesh Chandrasekhar
Shaan is all set to make his acting debut with film 'Musical School': WATCH trailer

Shaan is all set to make his acting debut with film 'Musical School': WATCH trailer
Amitabh Bachchan won't be meeting fans at 'Jalsa' on Sunday for THIS reason

Amitabh Bachchan won't be meeting fans at 'Jalsa' on Sunday for THIS reason
Varun Dhawan, Samantha's 'Citadel' to be a 'remake' of Priyanka's show?

Varun Dhawan, Samantha's 'Citadel' to be a 'remake' of Priyanka's show?
Ranbir Kapoor reveals plans of making 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2'

Ranbir Kapoor reveals plans of making 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2'