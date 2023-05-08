Sonam Kapoor pens 'love note' for Anand Ahuja amid wedding anniversary

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018

Sonam Kapoor pens a lovely note for husband Anand Ahuja on their fifth wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a bunch of memorable pictures of her and Anand. Along with the pictures, she penned the sweetest note for her husband.

The Ranjhana actress wrote: “It’s our Anniversary! Every day I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life."

"Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel, long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan… I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend, and wife, Everyday with is truly phenomenal.”

On May 8, 2018, Sonam married businessman Anand in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple announced their first pregnancy last year in March. The duo welcomed a cute little baby boy on August 20, 2022. They named the little one as Vayu.



The 37-year-old actress has been a vital part of the entertainment industry by featuring in films like Delhi 6, Neerja, Aisha and many more. She made her acting debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya that also featured Ranbir Kapoor in a vial role.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in film Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan.