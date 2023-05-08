 
Monday May 08, 2023
Web Desk

King Charles wins hearts with viral dance video from coronation concert

Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

King Charles and Queen Camilla have won the hearts of millions of the royal fans as they enjoyed the coronation concert, and a video of their dance from historic event went viral on social media.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, King Charles and Camilla are seen moving to music by acts including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That in front of a crowd of over 20,000 at Windsor Castle.

The royal family also shared the same video on its official Instagram handle with caption “Thank you Windsor for an incredible evening!

“Whether you were watching in Windsor or at home, we hope you enjoyed the #CoronationConcert.”

In the video Charles got to his feet and waved a Union Jack as he danced along to Take That’s ‘Shine.’

Prince William, Kate Middleton as well as their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George also attended the coronation concert.

They were in front row in the Royal Box on the East Lawn of the castle.

